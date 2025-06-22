Tribal pact ends shutdown in Churachandpur after accord with army, administration

The Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF), a coalition of recognised Kuki-Zo tribes, on Saturday afternoon ended its indefinite shutdown in Churachandpur district after reaching an agreement with the district administration under tribal customary law over the death of a Kuki-Zo woman on Thursday.

The protest had begun on Friday over the death of Hoikholhing Haokip, the chief of Langchingmanbi village, in a crossfire during a search operation launched in response to an attack on a Meitei farmer in Bishnupur district.

In a statement, the ITLF said an “amicable solution” had been reached at its office “with the loss of our beloved mother (Late) Hoikholhing Haokip” according to tribal customary law. “Henceforth, the indefinite total shutdown imposed by ITLF in the district has been called off with immediate effect,” it added. The body will be buried at Martyr Cemetery, Sehken.

The Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry (JAKLi) signed a deed of agreement, agreeing to bear the costs of the traditional rites. JAKLi handed over items worth ₹1.5 lakh — including a pig, a cow, shawl and symbolic items like two eyes of the deceased — and ₹10 lakh as penalty under tribal custom. The Churachandpur district administration and ITLF witnessed the signing.

The ITLF also wrote to Union home secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Friday, demanding identification and punishment of the personnel involved and a judicial inquiry into the incident. It alleged the death resulted from the violation of buffer zones demarcated between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities.

The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (Cocomi), a leading Meitei group, condemned the shooting of farmer Ningthoujam Biren Singh on Thursday and demanded “farmer safety zones” along the foothills to be declared “no arms zones” with shoot-at-sight orders for armed intruders.

The Cocomi said: “Despite the slogans of ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan’, farmers in Manipur continue to face threats. The authorities must act swiftly. Failure to protect farmers will not be tolerated.” Manipur remains under the President’s rule.