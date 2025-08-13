5 Nagaland tribes to abstain from Independence Day festivities

The Committee on Review of Reservation Policy (CoRRP), representing five tribes, remains firm in its resolve to not participate in any state government functions, including Independence Day on August 15, till the Nagaland government “gives a satisfactory response on the issues raised” by the committee.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the CoRRP said non-participation in all state government functions will remain indefinite until the state government:

Revisits the composition of the Reservation Review Commission and revoke the inclusion of members from CSOs

Allows no delay or extension for the Reservation Review Commission tenure beyond six months

Suspends the backward tribe reservation policy if the state government is determined to interlink the outcome of the Reservation Review Commission with the completion of the census

Non-Participation in all state government functions will be in the form of abstaining from all meetings and functions called/organised by the state government on any issue or occasion.

According to the statement, all five tribe apex bodies were requested to direct their frontal organisations and subunits across eight districts — Kohima, Mokokchung, Wokha, Tseminyu, Zunheboto, Dimapur, Chumoukedima and Niuland — to comply with the directives as per the resolution of August 9.

The five tribes are Angami, Ao, Lotha, Sümi and Rengma. Nagaland has 17 districts.

“For upcoming Independence Day on 15 August, the following measures are to be adopted: (a) Public to voluntarily abstain from attending the function. Message has to reach till the lowest level; (b) No cultural troupes will participate in any form; (c) Student bodies are to ensure that no schools and colleges force their students to participate in celebrations outside their institutional premises... Due care must be exercised to ensure peaceful non-participation and avoid confrontations at all levels,” the statement said.

The CoRRP has opposed the August 6 Nagaland cabinet’s approval for the constitution of the Reservation Review Commission to review the state’s reservation policy because of its composition.