Mohanmala, Kaziranga’s oldest forest department elephant and flood-time saviour, dies at 80

Mohanmala, the oldest forest department elephant which served the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve for over 50 years, died on Thursday due to age-related ailments, officials said.

Her age was estimated to be around 80 years, they added.

She was brought to Kaziranga on May 17, 1970 from Kamrup and became an inseparable part of its conservation history.

Mohanmala retired from active duties in 2003 and has been receiving a pension for her services from the government since then.

She died at Mihimukh in the central range of the park and her last rites were performed there with senior forest officials, frontline staff and her mahout Kiran Rabha paying their tributes to her.

Known for her fearlessness, obedience, and docile temperament, Mohanmala was an excellent swimmer and a dependable companion during the challenging flood seasons.

At times when even forest frontline staff could not reach their camps by boat or go for their patrolling duties, it was Mohanmala who carried them on her back, ensuring critical duties were never disrupted, the official added.

She served across different ranges of Kaziranga and played an active role in anti-poaching operations, fearlessly aiding the staff in the most difficult terrains and situations, officials said.

She gave birth to two female calves—Malati, who sadly passed away at the young age of 17 years, and another calf who tragically died just three days after birth, falling prey to a tiger.

''With her death, Kaziranga National Park has lost not just an elephant, but a trusted colleague, a flood-time saviour, and a symbol of loyalty and courage. Her decades of service will remain etched in the park’s history, and her absence will be deeply felt by all who worked alongside her'', the official said.

