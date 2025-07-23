'Research pending, future uncertain': Protests erupt at IIT Guwahati over sharp fee hike

“Kam karo, kam karo, fee hike kam karo (Reduce fee hike)” — the slogan echoed across the campus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati on Tuesday as hundreds of research scholars and MTech students gathered to protest what they described as an “exceptionally high” increase in fees.

Voices of PhD scholars capture the sense of urgency —"our research is pending, our future uncertain."

The protests, which began on Monday afternoon, gained momentum overnight with students marching in large numbers to gather support.

A video of the protest has since gone viral on social media.

Students claim the agitation was triggered by the administration’s failure to keep its word following an open house discussion held on July 17.

The meeting was led by the director of IIT-Guwahati, along with the deans of student affairs, academic affairs, and other senior officials.

According to students, the administration had promised that the hiked fees would be revised based on suggestions made by the general secretary and vice president of the Student Gymkhana Council.

"Students asked several questions regarding the unprecedented fee hike. They (administration) said the fees may be revised based on suggestions provided by the general secretary and vice president of the Student Gymkhana Council," a student told TheTimes of India.

However, on Tuesday — the scheduled date for semester registration for the July to November term — PhD students alleged they were barred from registering without paying the revised fees.

This, they said, went against what had been promised during the open house.

“An open house discussion was held last week, and the administration said that they are there to listen to us, but it appears that they were there to buy time. Tuesday (July 22) was the day of registration for the July-November semester. However, you cannot register without paying the fee, and the premier institute did not communicate properly on the status of registration because, after the open house, we were promised a revision of the fee,” said a PhD scholar on the condition of anonymity.

Scholars who approached their respective departmental offices were allegedly turned away by administrative staff citing non-payment of fees. This, they said, left them with no option but to launch a protest.

According to the protesting students, PhD fees have increased from Rs 34,800 to Rs 45,700 per semester, while new entrants are required to pay Rs 92,000 initially.

Part-time PhD scholar fees have surged from Rs 2,500 to Rs 25,000. Additionally, charges for gymkhana have doubled from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000. Medical fees have risen from Rs 100 to Rs 500. Hikes have also been imposed on hostel rent and fund, mess, electricity, and water charges. A fest fee of Rs 1,300 per semester has also been levied.

Students allege that the fest fee is unjustified given that IIT Guwahati’s annual festival is already one of the most reputed events in Northeast India.

Glare on 'double-charging'

Some students also accused the institute of "double-charging" for hostel accommodation by imposing rent despite research scholars already receiving House Rent Allowance (HRA) from the Central government.

While some students say they had no choice but to pay the amount “imposed” on them in order to proceed with their academic requirements, a majority have refused to pay until the hike is rolled back.

Protesters claim their research has been stalled, leaving their future uncertain.

“With their research stalled, the students have come out and are protesting in the heat,” said one student.

The protest continued from around 1 pm till evening, with students chanting slogans like "we want no fees hike" and "we want old fees."

A formal response from the IIT Guwahati administration is still awaited.