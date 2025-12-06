Manipur police arrest four rebels over threats to Sangai Festival artistes

Manipur police have lodged five cases and arrested four rebels in connection with the threats issued by five valley-based proscribed militant groups to those who took part in the recently concluded Sangai Festival.

The state police disclosed the crackdown through a post on X on Thursday night.

Cases have been registered across five districts — Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Thoubal and Kakching. These relate to threats issued against members of Sumang Leela troupes and other performers at the Sangai Festival by the “G5 insurgent groups”.

“Investigations are underway to identify and take necessary legal action against those involved. As of now, three cadres of G-5 have been arrested in these cases,” the police posted on its X handle. They assured strict action “against any attempt to intimidate or disrupt cultural activities and public events in the state”.

In a subsequent post, the police announced the arrest of one more rebel, identified as an active cadre of PREPAK (also a part of the G5), from Imphal East district.

On Wednesday, the five valley-based militant groups, also referred to as the G5, issued a joint statement warning that they would punish those who participated in or supported the Sangai Festival. The Sangai Festival is the flagship tourism event of the Manipur government and was held after a gap of two years due to the ongoing ethnic conflict.

The five outfits include the Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP), Kanglei Yawol Kanba Lup (KYKL), People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK), PREPAK (Progressive), and the United National Liberation Front (Koireng). The groups said participation in the festival amounted to a “betrayal” to the thousands of internally displaced persons (IDPs) who have been living in relief camps since the violence began on May 3, 2023.

The outfits also announced a year-long ban from November 25 on four Sumang Leela troupes, which stage traditional plays, for participating in the festival. They directed artistes and those who set up stalls at the festival to tender a public apology by December 10.

A statement issued by the state home departmen did not name the organisations but said: “The state reaffirms that no individual, group or organisation — whether proscribed or otherwise — has authority to issue decrees, impose punishments or restrict the lawful cultural, economic or artistic activities in Manipur.”

It added that any individual or organisation found involved in issuing such threats or attempting to disturb peaceful co-existence “shall be prosecuted strictly in accordance with law”.

IDPs had been protesting for their right to return home after the Manipur government decided to go ahead with the festival. The IDPs are currently holding a month-long sit-in till December end seeking their return based on assurances made by the state government in July.