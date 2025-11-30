Territorial Army recruitment rally across Northeast ends with strong turnout and high enthusiasm

The 15-day multi-state territorial army (TA) recruitment rally conducted by the 113 Infantry Battalion (Territorial Army) Rajput concluded on Saturday, drawing 6,000 aspirants from across the Northeast, Bengal and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

The rally began on November 15 with 344 candidates from 17 Nagaland districts, followed by aspirants from Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh. It ended on Saturday with participants from Bengal and Sikkim. All recruitment activities were held at Bhagat Stadium in Dimapur and organised by the 113 TA.

The large turnout — which included youth from remote, high-altitude and previously sensitive areas — reflected both strong enthusiasm for military service and the prevailing sense of stability and improved mobility across the region, an official statement said.

Describing the rally as a “landmark” exercise, the statement highlighted the “professional excellence and operational finesse” demonstrated by the 113 TA Rajput in “seamlessly managing thousands of candidates across multiple testing stations for two continuous weeks in a counter-insurgency environment”.

It added that the smooth conduct of the rally underscored the unit’s capability to deliver high-standard recruitment processes while maintaining stringent security protocols.