Tezpur University protest triggers Assam Assembly walkout as campus crisis grows

Opposition Congress and CPM MLAs on Saturday staged a walkout in the Assam Assembly after Speaker Biswajit Daimary disallowed a discussion on the escalating crisis at Tezpur University, a central university that has remained paralysed since Thursday following a campus-wide protest by students, faculty members and non-teaching staff.

The protesters have imposed a complete shutdown of all academic and administrative activities. Their immediate demands include the suspension of vice-chancellor Shambhu Nath Singh — described by them as “absconding” — over alleged administrative failure, repeated instances of insensitivity, and acts of omission and commission. They are also seeking the appointment of an acting vice-chancellor to “restore stability and functional order during an unprecedented institutional crisis”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia raised the issue during zero hour, saying tensions on the campus had been simmering since the death of popular singer-composer Zubeen Garg in September. Saikia, the Congress MLA from Nazira, said students accused the university administration of disregarding public sentiment by conducting classes and holding the student union election on September 21 despite the state mourning declared after Garg’s demise on September 19. He argued that the unrest which followed had culminated in the present deadlock.

CPM legislator Manoranjan Talukdar said that although Tezpur University is a central institution, it has deep emotional and historical significance for Assam because it was established in 1994 under the Assam Accord. He insisted that the present “alarming and volatile” situation warranted a discussion in the Assembly and urged the state government to intervene to prevent further deterioration.

Speaker Daimary, however, ruled out any discussion, stating that matters related to a central university could not be taken up under zero hour. He added that the issue could be raised during debates on education department bills. Dissatisfied with the ruling, Congress and CPM legislators walked out of the House.

Meanwhile, on campus, protesters said fresh evidence had been submitted against VC Singh and allowing him to remain in office “undermines institutional integrity”. They demanded immediate publication of inquiry reports prepared by a governor-appointed fact-finding panel and another by the Union ministry of education.

A student leader said the campus community was appealing to the Centre for urgent intervention. Stakeholders have declared the shutdown indefinite, vowing to continue until demands for suspension, transparency and accountability are met.