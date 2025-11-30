IDPs in Manipur face tear gas as return march triggers clash amid heightened tensions

Internally displaced persons (IDPs) living in a relief camp in Manipur’s Imphal East district clashed with security forces on Saturday noon while attempting to return to their original homes.

Security personnel in full combat gear fired multiple rounds of tear gas at Yaingangpokpi to stop the IDPs from advancing, citing the fragile security situation in the strife-hit state.

The group was marching from the Swombung relief camp towards their homes in Gwaltabi, all located in Imphal East district and bordering Kuki-Zo majority Kangpokpi district. When stopped, the IDPs staged a protest near the barricades, demanding to know why they were still not allowed to return home when the state was “normal”. They cited the ongoing Sangai Festival — the state

government’s flagship tourism and cultural event — as evidence that the situation had improved.

Reports from Imphal said five people, including a journalist and a policeman, suffered minor injuries and are stable. Manipur remains under President’s Rule.

Last week, Meitei IDPs from two relief camps in Bishnupur had also attempted to return to their homes in the adjoining Churachandpur district, again pointing to the Sangai Festival as

justification that security had improved.

Meitei IDPs have been trying to return to their original homes in or near Kuki-Zo areas for some time. But since the ethnic conflict erupted on May 3, 2023 — leaving over 260 dead and around 60,000 displaced — Meiteis have been unable to enter Kuki-Zo areas and vice versa due to safety concerns.

IDPs in the Imphal valley have strongly opposed the hosting of the 10-day Sangai Festival, which began on November 21, arguing that festivities are inappropriate while thousands continue to languish in relief camps. Leading student bodies and civil society organisations supported this stand, saying the atmosphere was not conducive for celebrations and that the administration should prioritise rehabilitation and resettlement.

Public response to the festival has been lukewarm, with most people boycotting the event, which concludes on Sunday.

The Churachandpur-based Kuki-Zo Council (KZC), a prominent organisation representing the community, had last Saturday expressed concern that protests by Meitei IDPs against the festival and attempts to cross into Kuki-Zo areas were heightening tension and could destabilise the fragile peace along inter-district borders.