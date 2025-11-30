Assam launches Prerona stipend for HSLC candidates amid major education reforms

The Assam government will transfer a stipend of ₹300 per month for four months from November to students appearing in the matric (HSLC) examinations scheduled for February, benefiting 4.46 lakh candidates across the state.

The decision carries political weight as it comes just months ahead of the Assembly elections due in April–May. Combined with schemes such as providing bicycles to Class IX girls, free admission in educational institutions, and monthly financial assistance of ₹1,000 to ₹2,500 under the Nijut Moina programme to boost enrolment of girl students in higher education, the BJP-led government has reached a significant share of households over the past two years.

Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday launched the Prerona scheme, under which students will receive the stipend directly into their bank accounts. The matric examination will begin on February 10 and conclude on February 27.

According to a government statement, the initiative aims to provide nutritional support to HSLC candidates under ASSEB and Class X examinees under CBSE in Adarsha Vidyalayas. The scheme will assist students in purchasing study materials, books and nutritious food; boost their self-confidence, mental health and morale; reduce dropout rates among poor and rural families; and improve the overall pass percentage in HSLC and Class X examinations. It is also expected to increase enrolment in government, provincialised and Adarsha Vidyalayas.

Sarma said the government had been implementing a series of measures to inspire the young generation and prevent negative thinking from taking root. “The newly launched scheme is an important step in that direction,” he said.

“We have taken several steps so that hopelessness does not arise in the minds of students in Assam. Students are the human resource of future Assam. They must begin life with a positive mindset. If we can eliminate despair and instil hope, they will be motivated to pursue their dreams,” he added.

The chief minister further revealed that the government is considering providing bicycles to Class V students, similar to the existing scheme for Class IX. Such a step, he said, would significantly support younger children in continuing their education by easing mobility challenges, especially in rural and riverine areas where access to schools remains difficult for many families.