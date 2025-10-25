Singapore cops pledge help in Zubeen case, SIT gets autopsy report & CCTV access

Singapore Police has responded positively to the help sought by the SIT probing Zubeen Garg’s death case, according to a senior Assam Police official heading the investigation.

Special director-general of police (CID) Munna Prasad Gupta had visited Singapore along with Titabor Co-District SP, Tarun Goel, this week, and had interacted with a five-member Singapore Police team besides the Indian High Commissioner in connection with the ongoing probe into the death of the popular singer-composer.

Zubeen passed away on September 19 while swimming in Singapore.

The state government had constituted an SIT under the CID. Till now, seven persons have been arrested in connection with the case.

Gupta said in Guwahati on Friday that the discussion with the Singapore Police team was “successful” where several aspects of the case was discussed. They shared the first autopsy report through the high commissioner.

The senior police official further said Singapore Police has agreed to extend legal assistance required for the ongoing probe in Assam “within the Singapore legal system as soon as possible”.

The Assam Police team had raised the issue of CCTV footage of the hotel where the late singer was staying. “They have assured to respond positively within ten days,” he said, adding that they have also assured to share the recorded statements of people who are linked to the case.

The two-member team also inspected the sites in Singapore linked to the case, while adding that the SIT planned to submit the chargesheet in the case within 90 days.

Till date, the statements of 70 persons have been recorded in connection with the case, including Garima Saikia Garg.

The Assam Congress on Friday evening staged “Zubeen Nyay Yatra” in Guwahati seeking justice for the singer. The rally was led by Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi.