Kuki-Zo groups slam Meitei MLA Yumnam Khemchand over uninvited Manipur camp visit

Kuki-Zo organisations have sharply criticised the “uninvited” and “unauthorised” goodwill visit by Meitei MLA Yumnam Khemchand Singh to two Kuki-Zo villages in strife-hit Manipur on Monday.

The Kuki-Zo Council (KZC) on Tuesday condemned what it called an “irresponsible publicity stunt” by Khemchand at a Kuki-Zo relief camp for internally displaced persons (IDPs) at Litan Sareikhong in Naga-majority Ukhrul district. The KZC had represented the community during talks with the Centre in September to resolve the ongoing Meitei–Kuki-Zo conflict that erupted on May 3, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

“His visit was made without any prior intimation to Kuki-Zo leaders, camp authorities, or the district administration. Reports confirm that he was visiting BJP workers elsewhere and made an impromptu stop at the camp on his way back. He later circulated photos and videos online, projecting himself as a peace-maker in conflict-torn Manipur,” the KZC said.

In a first for a Meitei MLA since the conflict began, Khemchand on Monday travelled to Litan in Ukhrul and Chassad in neighbouring Kamjong districts as part of what he described as a confidence-building measure. Both districts have Naga-majority populations.

The visit assumed significance as neither Meiteis nor Kukis have entered each other’s areas since the ethnic strife broke out, claiming over 260 lives and displacing nearly 60,000 people. Attempts by the state administration to restore free movement between communities have repeatedly failed.

“With the coming of Christmas, we all should pray for the return of peace in the state,” Yumnam had said in Litan, stressing the need to make peace “the primary target of all communities residing in the strife-hit state.”

The KZC, however, questioned his intentions. “Where was Khemchand during May 3–7, 2023, when violence erupted and Kuki-Zo families in and around Imphal were targeted and displaced? What prevented him from speaking then? His silence during the tragedy and sudden concern now do not align. The wounds are deep, trust has been shattered and no symbolic drop-in can undo the trauma faced by our people,” it said.

The organisation added that the location he chose to visit “hardly counts as an accomplishment”. “Meiteis have always travelled freely to Ukhrul and other Kaccha Naga-dominated districts without restriction. A casual stop during his leisure travel brings no safety, justice, or accountability to the displaced families who continue to suffer,” the KZC said. It rejected Khemchand’s “attempt to use the suffering of IDPs to build his personal image as a hero or peace-maker”.

“Such gestures are neither welcome nor meaningful. Peace must be discussed at the appropriate table — not manufactured through photo opportunities or viral videos,” the KZC asserted.

Khemchand, a former Speaker and a contender for the chief minister’s post once President’s rule is lifted, has yet to respond to the backlash.

Condemning the “sudden”, “uninvited” and “unauthorised” visit, another Kuki-Zo body — the Kuki Inpi Ukhrul District (KID) — issued a strong statement late Monday night. “Such a visit is not merely unacceptable but profoundly disrespectful to a community still awaiting justice. True goodwill cannot be proclaimed through intrusion or political posturing, especially when justice is neither delivered nor sincerely pursued. Until that day arrives, any outreach attempt remains fundamentally hollow,” it said.

Questioning Khemchand’s silence during the peak of the violence, the KID alleged that the visit was designed to create a “misleading impression that the situation has normalised and that Meitei political leaders can now freely access Kuki relief camps.”

Lunkhojang Baite, in-charge of the Litan Sareikhong relief camp, confirmed on Monday night that the MLA arrived “unannounced, accompanied by several BJP workers,” when most inmates had left for work.

“We do not welcome such calculated and opportunistic actions aimed at gaining visibility amidst the ongoing turmoil faced by the people of Manipur. We firmly distance ourselves from this episode and urge all leaders to act responsibly, transparently and with genuine concern during this sensitive time,” Baite said in a statement.