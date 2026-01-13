Samar Hazarika, brother of Bhupen Hazarika and renowned Assamese singer, dies at 75

Eminent Assamese composer and singer Samar Hazarika, the youngest brother of legendary musician Bhupen Hazarika, died here on Tuesday after a brief illness, family sources said.

He was 75 and is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter. Samar Hazarika passed away at his Nizarapar residence, where members of the Hazarika family reside in separate houses atop a hillock. He had been unwell for some time and was recently discharged from hospital.

The youngest among the 10 siblings, Samar Hazarika sang and composed music for radio, albums and films. He played a significant role in carrying forward the family’s rich musical legacy, particularly that of his eldest brother, Bharat Ratna awardee Dr Bhupen Hazarika, through songs rooted in humanity and universal brotherhood.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed grief over his demise.

''His soulful voice lit up every occasion and he made indelible contributions to Assam's cultural scenario. He also carried forward the rich legacy of Sudhakantha Dr Bhupen Hazarika and extensively contributed in our efforts to celebrate his birth centenary,'' he said in a post on X.

''With his passing away, Assam has lost another golden voice. My thoughts and prayers with his family and admirers in this hour of grief,'' Sarma said.

Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal also condoled the death and offered prayers for the departed soul.

''The news of the eminent singer's death on the day of Uruka (Magh Bihu feasting day) is very painful. He had captured the heart and soul of people with his mellifluous voice,'' Sonowal said.

His contribution to Assamese music will be eternal and always remembered, the minister added.