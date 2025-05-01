MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 01 May 2025

Prohibitory order imposed in Manipur's Tamenglong over land dispute, clash leaves 25 injured

Residents of Dailong village allegedly hurled stones at the procession, leading to the clash. People of the nearby Duigailong village also joined the fight, in support of Dailong, say officials

PTI Published 01.05.25, 09:20 AM
Representational image.

Representational image. PTI picture.

Prohibitory orders were imposed in parts of Manipur's Tamenglong district after a clash between two Naga villages over a land dispute left at least 25 people, including 12 security personnel, injured, officials said on Thursday.

The incident happened on Wednesday evening when about 2,000 residents of Old Tamenglong village were marching to the deputy commissioner and SP's office to submit a memorandum over the land dispute, they said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Residents of Dailong village allegedly hurled stones at the procession, leading to the clash. People of the nearby Duigailong village also joined the fight, in support of Dailong, they added.

Also Read

During the violence, the inspection bungalow of the Public Works Department (PWD) was set on fire, officials said.

Police lobbed tear gas shells to control the situation, they said.

At least 25 people, including 12 security personnel, were injured in the violence, they said.

Following the clashes, restrictions under Section 163 of the BNSS were imposed in the district headquarters town and the bordering areas of Dailong, Duigailong, and Old Tamenglong.

The restrictions will remain in place till further orders, said the notification.

The Naga community lives in Tamenglong, and the clash stemmed from a dispute between two villages over their boundary, an official in Imphal said.

It has no connection with the ethnic clashes between Meiteis and Kukis that began in May 2023, he said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Manipur Land Dispute Meitei-Kuki Conflict
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

US Secretary of State dials Jaishankar, Sharif; urges India, Pakistan to de-escalate tensions

In his conversation with Sharif, Rubio spoke of the need to condemn the terror attack on April 22 in Pahalgam and urged Pakistani officials’ cooperation in investigating 'this unconscionable attack'
Ishaq Dar
Quote left Quote right

Allegations without an iota of evidence… Pakistan has nothing to do with it

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT