Peerless Group launches Guwahati facility, its first hospital in Northeast

The Calcutta-based Peerless Group launched its first hospital in the Northeast in Guwahati on Monday.

During the inauguration of Peerless Hospital, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the state government had worked in close coordination with the Peerless Group to make the 250-bed hospital operational.

The hospital, located in Ahom Gaon here, is the outcome of an agreement signed between the Peerless Group and the Assam government during the Advantage Assam 2.0 summit held here in February, the chief minister said.

“With two hospitals already functioning in Bengal, the establishment of this hospital in Guwahati represents a significant step in the advancement of healthcare services in Assam,” Sarma said.

Expressing confidence in the success of the Peerless Group’s venture in the state, Sarma said the hospital would provide the people of Assam with access to quality healthcare.

Jayanta Roy, managing director, Peerless General Finance and Investment Company Ltd and promoter of the Peerless Hospital Group, extended his gratitude to Sarma and the Assam government for their support in setting up the hospital.

Roy said: “Today marks a milestone for Peerless — bringing our 30-year legacy of ethical, patient-first care to Assam and the Northeast. With 100 beds to start, and 300 beds by 2026, Peerless Hospital Guwahati will offer advanced specialties like cardiology, neurology, orthopaedics and critical care.”

Lauding Sarma’s “visionary leadership”, Roy further said: “Assam is emerging as a national model in healthcare, and we’re proud to be part of this journey.”