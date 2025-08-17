Opposition push to curb Assam influx: Saikia urges talks with Dhaka, calls for overhaul of BSF deployment

Leader of the Opposition in the Assam Assembly Debabrata Saikia on Saturday wrote to Union home minister Amit Shah seeking a “comprehensive review” of the Border Security Force (BSF) deployment along the India-Bangladesh border and “proactive” diplomatic engagement with Dhaka to address the “root causes” of infiltration.

His two-page letter came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in their Independence Day speeches on Friday, flagged infiltration-induced demographic changes as a threat to the country and the state.

Pushbacks under lens

Saikia’s letter draws Shah’s attention to the recurring “pushback operations” being carried out by the Assam police since May. “The state government has on multiple occasions acknowledged such operations and deportations of undocumented Bangladeshi nationals, raising critical questions about the efficacy of our border management framework and the current coordination mechanisms,” the letter stated.

On May 10, Sarma had announced that the state would push back infiltrators into Bangladesh instead of sending them through the legal process. “We have decided we will not bring them inside the country. We will push them… This system has now been institutionalised,” he had said. On Friday night, Sarma posted on X that 21 illegal infiltrators were “freed and pushed back” across the Sribhumi border.

The policy has already reached court. The All Bodoland Territorial Council Minority Students’ Union (ABMSU) moved the Gauhati High Court in June, flagging the “illegal pushback of Indian citizens under the guise of foreigner identification”. The All Assam Minority Students’ Union (AAMSU) said three persons “pushed back” by police later returned home, raising doubts about the policy.

Gaps in border security

Of the 4,096km Indo-Bangladesh border, 263km is in Assam and manned by the BSF. Saikia noted that recurring pushbacks despite BSF deployment suggest continuing challenges. “This situation raises concerns. First, the effectiveness of BSF deployment and resource allocation in difficult terrain needs careful assessment. Second, the consistent involvement of the Assam Police in direct pushbacks points to coordination gaps. Third, pushbacks without Foreigners Tribunal processes may create legal ambiguities and diplomatic implications,” he wrote.

The home ministry oversees border management and the BSF. Saikia urged a comprehensive review of BSF strategies, stronger coordination between BSF and the Assam police and greater use of technology-based surveillance. He also sought proactive diplomatic engagement with Bangladesh and uniform guidelines on jurisdiction and procedures for handling infiltrators.

Political blame game

Saikia said Modi and Sarma’s concern over demographic changes reflected the Centre’s failure. “The BJP has been in power at the Centre since 2014 and in Assam since 2016. Now they are voicing concern. What are they doing? They are admitting their own failure. It is a sad state of affairs,” Saikia told The Telegraph.

Sarma, in his speech, vowed to free Assam of infiltrators. “If we remain silent, we will lose our jati mati bheti… In 15 years, 80 per cent of ministers will be infiltrators. In two decades, the national flag will be hoisted by a chief minister from among unknown people. This is Assam’s future,” he said.

Modi, too, warned that demographic change “threatens the unity, integrity and progress of the country” and “sows the seeds of social tension”. He announced a “High-Power Demography Mission” to address the looming crisis, alleging infiltrators were “snatching away jobs” and “targeting our sisters and daughters”.