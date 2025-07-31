Actress held in Guwahati hit-and-run, victim dies days after mishap

A Guwahati-based actress, Nandini Kashyap, was arrested early Wednesday in a hit-and-run case that took place on July 25.

The 21-year-old victim, Samiul Haque, a student of Nalbari Polytechnic, passed away on Tuesday.

The mishap triggered massive outrage and demand for justice by his family, friends and organisations because the accused had allegedly fled the scene, not called on him in the hospital, and there was a lack of police action against her.

Samiul was admitted to the Gauhati Medical College & Hospital (GMCH) after the mishap but was subsequently shifted to a private hospital where he died on Tuesday.

Kashyap has been accused of driving the speeding SUV, which hit the deceased who was on a two-wheeler, in Dakkhingaon here on Friday morning, leaving him with multiple fractures and head injuries.

She was produced in court here on Wednesday afternoon with the police seeking five days’ custody. The court has granted two days of

police custody.

The police said on Wednesday that she was summoned for questioning from the day after the accident.

She was detained on Tuesday before her arrest in North Guwahati from the rehearsal venue of the theatre company she was under contract with at 1.30am on Wednesday.

The theatre company has reportedly terminated her two-year contract over

the case.

Though bailable sections were slapped against her questioning on subsequent days, a non-bailable section (Section 105 — culpable homicide not amounting to murder) under the BNS was added after the death of the victim.

The police also said the initial FIR did not name her.

The victim’s acquaintances tracked down the vehicle to an apartment in Kahiliara after it fled the scene and confronted the actor. The victim was working with the Guwahati Municipal Corporation part-time to fund his studies.