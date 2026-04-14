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regular-article-logo Tuesday, 14 April 2026

Northeast Frontier Railway names Maligaon Bihutoli after singer Zubeen Garg

The NFR, in a statement on Monday, said that the new Bihutoli at Maligaon, which will host Bihu and other important cultural events has been named the 'Zubeen Garg Railway Bihutoli', reflecting the deep cultural connect and admiration for the artiste across Assam

Umanand Jaiswal Published 14.04.26, 07:18 AM
Zubeen Garg

Zubeen Garg File image

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has developed an all-weather Bihutoli dedicated to the memory of popular singer-composer Zubeen Garg.

A Bihutoli is a designated ground to host Bihu festivities.

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The NFR, in a statement on Monday, said that the new Bihutoli at Maligaon, which will host Bihu and other important cultural events has been named the “Zubeen Garg Railway Bihutoli”, reflecting the deep cultural connect and admiration for the artiste across Assam.

Zubeen passed away in Singapore on September 19 last year.

The Bihutoli has various modern facilities, including a permanent stage area, dining hall, toilet complex, community space and boundary wall and is all set to host the annual Rongali Bihu celebrations, hosted by Pandu Bihu Sanmilani, Maligaon from April 14 to 17.

A pre-Bihu opening event was held at the newly developed ground attended by Chetan Kumar Shrivastava, general manager, NFR, and Palmee Borthakur, sister of Zubeen.

Palmee expressed her gratitude on behalf of the family for the honour bestowed upon the legendary singer-composer.

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Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR)
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