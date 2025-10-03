Nitin Gadkari and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma laud Kaziranga corridor plan

The Kaziranga Elevated Corridor, part of the 86km-long Kaliabor-Numaligarh widening and expansion project on NH715, would be a game-changer, according to Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari and Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The project was approved by the Centre on Wednesday.

“This strategic corridor is designed both to mitigate man–animal conflict... and strengthen regional connectivity. It will directly link Guwahati, the Kaziranga National Park — an internationally renowned tourist destination — and Numaligarh, an emerging industrial hub,” Union minister Gadkari posted on Wednesday

on X.

Travel time between Kaliabor and Numaligarh would be halved from 150 minutes to 75 minutes once the project was ready, the minister said.

Taking to X on Wednesday, Sarma said the ₹6.957-crore “connectivity-cum-conservation project” would ensure unhindered all-weather high-speed traffic, safeguard wildlife and cut travel time between Numaligarh and Guwahati via Kaziranga National Park.

The development plan comprises an elevated section of 34.5km to facilitate unhindered movement of wildlife, in addition to a 21km greenfield alignment featuring bypasses at Jakhalabandha and Bokakhat, one major bridge and five flyovers.