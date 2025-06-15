NIA charges three accused in Ulfa’s failed Independence Day bomb plot in Assam

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has chargesheeted three individuals in connection with the proscribed Ulfa (Independent)’s conspiracy to carry out multiple IED blasts in Assam on Independence Day last year.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the NIA said Ulfa (I) commander-in-chief Paresh Baruah, Abhijit Gogoi and Jahnu Boruah have been charged under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and the Explosive Substances Act.

The charges relate to two of 10 cases initially registered by Assam police after Ulfa (I) claimed to have planted 24 bombs at various locations across the state. These two cases were handed over to the NIA in September 2024.

The three accused have been linked to an IED planted at Dispur Last Gate in Guwahati as part of the outfit’s wider plan to disrupt the August 15 celebrations. The NIA said the bombs were intended to cause casualties, damage public property, and instil fear to threaten the unity, integrity and sovereignty of India.

The NIA sleuths, in coordination with Assam police, arrested Jahnu Boruah from Dibrugarh in December 2024 in an intelligence-based operation. At the time, Boruah reportedly confessed to planting four of the 11 IEDs recovered by the police. At least 15 people were arrested in the initial investigation, and the total number of arrests rose to 19 by September 2024.

The bombs were allegedly timed to go off between 6am and noon on August 15, but due to a technical snag, none exploded, the outfit later claimed.

Investigations revealed that five districts were targeted, including Kamrup (Metro), which covers Guwahati. Police had formed special investigation teams (SITs) in 10 districts and announced a ₹5 lakh reward for credible information. The episode triggered concern over serious gaps in security arrangements.

The incident reinforced concerns about the Ulfa (I)’s continuing threat, despite a split in 2011 when Ulfa chairman Arabinda Rajkhowa returned from Bangladesh and entered peace talks, leading to the formation of the pro-talks faction. That faction signed a tripartite peace accord with the Centre and Assam government in December 2023 and formally disbanded in January 2024.

However, Ulfa (I), under Paresh Baruah, continues to refuse peace talks unless the issue of Assam’s sovereignty is included in the dialogue.

The NIA confirmed that investigations are ongoing under case number RC03/2024/NIA-GUW.