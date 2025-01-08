Nagaland seeks to shed ‘protected’ tag, requests exemption from PAP

The Nagaland government has decided to appeal to the Centre to exclude the northeastern state from the purview of the Protected Area Permit (PAP), a minister said on Tuesday.

During a cabinet meeting held in the chief minister’s residential complex here on Monday, the decision was taken to request the Union ministry of home affairs to revoke the PAP regime in Nagaland, state environment minister C.L. John told PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

A foreigner is required to obtain a Protected Area Permit to visit certain areas of India, including parts of the northeastern region.

“During the cabinet meeting, a thorough deliberation was made over the PAP regime. The council of ministers observed that the state peacefully celebrated the Hornbill festival from December 1 to 10 last year with more than 2,000 foreigners attending the event. The cabinet decided to appeal to the Centre to revoke the PAP system in Nagaland,” the state minister said.

Altogether 2,05,968 visitors, including 2,527 foreigners, thronged Naga heritage village Kisama for the Hornbill festival.