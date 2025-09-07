Meghalaya police files chargesheet in honeymoon murder case

Meghalaya police on Saturday filed a 790-page chargesheet against eight people in connection with the murder of Indore-based businessman Raja Raghuvanshi during his honeymoon in Sohra in May, a case that drew national attention.

East Khasi Hills SP Vivek Syiem said in a statement that the chargesheet, with substantial material evidence, was filed before the judicial magistrate.

Those named include Raghuvanshi’s wife, Sonam, her lover Raj Kushwaha, and three hired killers — Akash Singh Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan and Anand Kurmi — who executed the murder in Sonam’s presence. They face charges under BNS sections 103(1) (murder), 238(a) (disappearance of evidence) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy).

Three others — Lokendra Tomar, Balla Ahirwar and Shilom James — were booked for destruction of evidence. A supplementary chargesheet will follow after forensic reports, the police said.

Raghuvanshi’s body was recovered from a gorge on June 2 after a multi-agency search. The couple had travelled to Sohra on May 21 and were reported missing on May 26.

Investigators established that Sonam conspired with Kushwaha and the assailants to lure Raghuvanshi on a pretext and kill him. Chief minister Conrad Sangma praised the police for cracking the case within seven days.