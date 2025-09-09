Meghalaya outfit slams Assam vehicle blockade over tourist entry row

The Hynñiewtrep Integrated Territorial Organisation (HITO), a pressure group in Meghalaya, on Monday wrote to state governor C. H. Vijayashankar, expressing concern over a recent statement by a transporter association from Assam suggesting a possible “blockade” of vehicles carrying essential goods to Meghalaya.

“I am writing to express our serious concerns regarding the recent press statement issued by the President of the Tourist Transporter Association of Assam (TTAA). The statement suggests the possibility of a blockade against essential services in the serene state of Meghalaya, a notion we find deeply troubling and wholly unacceptable,” HITO said.

The TTAA statement was apparently in response to the All Khasi Meghalaya Tourist Taxi Association (AKMTTA) over the entry of vehicles registered outside Meghalaya. “If AKMTTA continues to restrict the entry of Assam-registered vehicles into key tourist destinations, the united body of transporters from Assam (Motor Paribahan Sanmilita Sewakarmi Mancha, Assam) has also resolved to suspend all operations to Meghalaya,” TTAA said.

The statement added: “In such a scenario, Meghalaya-based vehicles will also not be permitted to pick up or drop guests at Guwahati railway station or airport, nor will essential service vehicles like food trucks or petroleum tankers be allowed. This reciprocal blockade will effectively turn Meghalaya into a zero-tourist zone — an outcome unacceptable and detrimental to all stakeholders.”

In its representation to the governor, HITO backed AKMTTA’s stand, saying it aimed to regulate tourist activities responsibly. “This approach aligns with practices in several local councils (Hima) and village authorities (dorbar shnong). Even in Assam, access to tourist sites like Kaziranga National Park or Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary often requires authorised local vehicles,” it said.