Conrad Sangma unveils Japanese training programme to expand global job avenues

Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K. Sangma on Monday launched the Japanese language training programme in Shillong to create overseas employment opportunities for the state’s youth.

The training is being implemented by the Meghalaya state skill development society (MSSDS) under the labour, employment and skill development department. It follows Sangma’s visit to Japan in April to explore skilling and placement avenues. An MoU was signed in September between MSSDS and Asean Group Co. Ltd to train and place

Meghalaya youths abroad in healthcare, hospitality and IT sectors. Altogether 86 candidates have enrolled for the six-month course.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sangma said Meghalaya was working “very closely” with Japan in multiple sectors. “Our thought process is clear and focused. We don’t want multiple tie-ups with many nations. If you tie up with everybody, you have no meaningful relationship with anybody,” he said, adding that Japan and the Northeast shared similarities in food and culture, and Japan had long partnered with India.

He said the number of nurses from Meghalaya working in Japan had risen from two to 37 in two years because of the government’s sustained engagement. The MoU aims to send 500 youths abroad in the first year.

In a post on X, Sangma said the initiative would strengthen Meghalaya’s partnership with Japan and “empower youth with meaningful employment, enabling them to support their families and build better lives”.

Labour minister Methodius Dkhar, Asean Group chairman and CEO Nishikwa Toshiaki, Japanese tutors and MSSDS officials attended the event.