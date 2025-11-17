Couple killed in Guwahati apartment fire after suspected cylinder blast sparks blaze

A husband-wife duo lost their lives after being trapped in a massive blaze that swept through their rented apartment in the Bharalumukh area of the city on Sunday.

The couple was reportedly preparing for their eight-year-old daughter’s birthday later in the day when an LPG cylinder is believed to have exploded inside their third-floor flat. The blast was powerful enough to shake the neighbourhood, triggering panic among residents.

The child, however, was not at home at the time of the incident. Sources said she had gone to attend her art class, which likely saved her life.

Fire tenders reached the spot and managed to douse the blaze before rescuing the couple. They were rushed to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where they succumbed to their burn injuries. One more person sustained injuries in the mishap but is stated to be stable.

The deceased have been identified as D. Choudhury, 47, and his wife Pompi Choudhury, 37. Their apartment was located in a building that also houses a post office on the lower floor.

Residents said the flames spread rapidly after a loud explosion, suggesting a possible cylinder blast. Authorities have launched an inquiry to confirm the exact cause of the fire and assess whether safety lapses were involved.

This is the second fatal fire accident reported in Guwahati this year.

In July, a mother and daughter were charred to death after a blaze broke out in their home in Maligaon. The husband survived with severe burn injuries. The fire was suspected to have been caused by an electrical short circuit, raising questions over recurring fire-safety violations in residential pockets of the city.