Kuki-Zo community presses for Union Territory status with new Nampi Declaration

The tribes constituting the Kuki-Zo community have reaffirmed their “unwavering commitment” to the demand for a Union Territory (UT) with a separate legislature and resolved to launch a grassroots mobilisation drive to “unify and galvanise all sections of the populace” in support of this constitutional objective.

These twin resolutions form the core of the Nampi Conclave Declaration, issued by the Kuki National Organisation (KNO) and the United Peoples Front (UPF) — umbrella bodies of Kuki-Zo militant groups currently under Suspension of Operations (SoO) — on Monday, following a two-day meeting of Kuki-Zo civil society and political leadership in Guwahati on November 14 and 15.

Nampi means “Kuki-Zo nation”, a civil society leader said.

The declaration states that the UT demand will be pursued with “persistent, sustained, and unwavering political effort until the Government of India officially accedes to this foundational constitutional demand”. It also says May 3 will be formally designated and observed annually as Separation Day, commemorating the start of the ethnic conflict in Manipur.

The Kuki-Zo and Meitei communities have been locked in conflict since May 3, 2023. More than 260 people have been killed and over 60,000 displaced. Both sides remain segregated, with neither able to enter the other’s territory despite heavy deployment of central forces. The Kuki-Zos assert that they cannot coexist with the Meiteis after being “hounded” out of Imphal valley, while Meitei groups strongly oppose any division of Manipur’s territory. The state remains under President’s rule.

“We, the assembled representatives of the Kuki-Zo peoples, convened in a spirit of collective unity and resolve, hereby formally promulgate this declaration,” the document begins, calling it the guiding political roadmap of the community.

The two-page text lays out an institutional framework for a coordinated UT campaign. A dedicated working group will be formed to ensure “continuous, structured engagement and dialogue” between the KNO, UPF, the Kuki-Zo Council and wider civil society.

All future political advocacy will be “exclusively directed, overseen, and coordinated” by the Kuki-Zo Council, establishing it as the apex body for such initiatives. A Political Movement Working Committee will function as the single representative entity of the KNO and UPF in all formal dialogue with the Centre.

While reaffirming the UT demand, the declaration says the Centre must “comprehensively address the grievances and protracted suffering” of Kuki-Zos to ensure “immediate mitigation and long-term resolution”.

Political speculation

Two Kuki-Zo MLAs on Monday issued a statement denying reports that the 10 tribal MLAs had decided to “join” a popular government in Manipur. Haokholet Kipgen and Chinlunthang urged the public “not to get carried away” by misleading claims, saying no decision had been taken.

Speculation about government formation intensified after BJP general secretary B.L. Santosh and the party’s Northeast coordinator visited Manipur last week and met Meitei, Kuki and Naga legislators separately. Central rule ends in February, and there is pressure within the BJP to restore an elected government before that.

A group of BJP MLAs met governor A.K. Bhalla on Monday evening. Sources said the meeting was primarily about the upcoming Sangai Festival, which Kuki organisations and displaced Meitei groups have opposed.

The Nampi Declaration, however, makes it clear that the Kuki-Zo leadership intends to follow a separate political track centred around the UT demand and will continue to do so “until constitutional justice is achieved”.