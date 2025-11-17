Assam plans events to mark Zubeen Garg birth anniversary amid statewide tributes

A slew of programmes and commemorative events have been lined up across Assam to mark the 53rd birth anniversary of singer-composer Zubeen Garg on November 18.

Zubeen died in Singapore on September 19, allegedly after collapsing while swimming during a yacht outing, plunging the state into grief and triggering a call for justice. The demand intensified after one of his arrested bandmates claimed he was poisoned. Seven persons have so far been arrested by the special investigation team (SIT) probing his untimely demise.

Key events planned for the anniversary include the laying of the foundation stone for a 30-bigha riverfront memorial park in Kokrajhar, the unveiling of a statue in Bokakhat, a free screening of his last film Roi Roi Binale for senior citizens in Jorhat and a major musical tribute in Guwahati on November 19, where noted singers will perform his compositions.

There will also be plantation of saplings — especially nahor (Indian rose chestnut), a favourite of the singer — along with tribute meetings, candlelight events and diya-lighting across the state throughout the day.

Assam has already entered “Zubeen remembrance mode” with the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) launching a three-day programme on Sunday to mark the anniversary. The first day saw artistic tributes under the banner “A Day of Colours” in every district headquarters. In Guwahati, the programme was organised at Nehru Park by the All Kamrup Metro District Students’ Union, where students and professional artists painted and sketched Zubeen’s portrait.

“On Monday, we will plant 53 saplings in every district headquarters. The next day, we will form a human chain and light diyas in his memory. Alongside, we will continue to demand justice for Zubeen Da. The SIT must file a watertight chargesheet. Assam wants to know what really happened in Singapore,” said Samiran Kalita, general secretary of AASU’s Kamrup Metro unit.

Sunday also witnessed a 50km memorial cycling rally in Guwahati, backed by the Sports Authority of India, from Zubeen’s Kahilipara residence to Zubeen Kshetra in Sonapur, where he was cremated with state honours. Over 50 cyclists participated, choosing Sunday to avoid traffic and maximise attendance.

The All Assam Zubeen Garg Fan Club, which has been organising anniversary events since 2016, has planned extensive programmes. In Jorhat, the fan club will conduct a plantation drive at Jorhat Stadium, host a free screening of Roi Roi Binale for senior citizens, distribute lunch among the destitute, hold a public discussion on the legacy of his songs, and organise a musical tribute featuring popular performers, fan club president Ankur Khargharia said.

Around 65km away in Bokakhat, 132 organisations have joined hands to unveil a life-size statue of the singer, who died aged 52. The Bokakhat administration is supporting the programme, which will include a tribute concert featuring 53 singers — one for each year of Zubeen’s life — underscoring his cultural influence.

One of the biggest highlights will be the launch of construction of a cultural and recreational park on a 30-bigha plot along the Gourang river in Kokrajhar’s Chandamari area, to be funded by the Bodoland Territorial Council administration.

Additionally, over 20,000 fans are expected to gather to sing Mayabini, one of Zubeen’s most loved songs and reportedly his personal favourite. Five nahor saplings will also be planted at the site.