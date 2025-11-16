Nagaland TA rally opens with strong youth turnout as 15-day multi-state recruitment begins

A 15-day territorial army (TA) recruitment campaign for youths from 10 states, including Bengal, began on an encouraging note in Nagaland on Saturday with a daylong rally at Bhagat Stadium, Rangapahar, in Dimapur district.

Altogether 344 candidates from 17 districts of Nagaland took part in the inaugural rally to join the nation’s “citizen-soldier force”, an official from the 113 Infantry Battalion (Territorial Army), Rajput Regiment, said. The 113 TA is conducting the entire recruitment drive.

Candidates from strife-hit Manipur will take part in the rally from Sunday to Tuesday, while aspirants from Mizoram and Tripura will appear on November 19.

“The recruitment rallies for candidates of all 10 states will be held at Bhagat Stadium in Dimapur. The final rally, involving candidates from Bengal and Sikkim, will be held on November 29,” the official said.

Candidates from various regions of Assam will participate over the next six days — Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), Central and North Assam, Lower Assam, Lower and Barak Valley, and Upper Assam — on November 20, 21, 22, 24 and 25, respectively.

Likewise, candidates from Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh are scheduled for November 26; Bengal on November 27 and 28; and again Bengal along with Sikkim on November 29.

On Saturday’s opening rally, the official said: “Candidates underwent the full sequence — 1600 metre run, physical fitness test (PFT), physical measurement test (PMT) and medical screening — all conducted with complete transparency and strict adherence to standards.”

To support those who travelled long distances, the 113 TA provided free meals and drinking water to candidates who cleared the PFT.

“The smooth and orderly conduct of Day 1 — enabled by 113 TA, the Dimapur district administration and state police — reflected the Indian Army’s commitment to fairness, discipline and equal opportunity. The successful opening day sets a strong foundation for the days ahead, reinforcing the TA’s dedication to regional outreach, youth empowerment and national service,” the official added.

Finance minister

Union finance and corporate affairs minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said there has been a major positive change in corporate investment in Nagaland, which is now focused on equipping the state’s youth with advanced skills.

Inaugurating the AI & Future Skills Centre of Excellence at Nagaland Tool Room & Training Centre, Dimapur, Sitharaman said this new era is exemplified by two major programmes: a collaboration with the Tata group in Kohima to provide training in semiconductor technology and a partnership with the Cyient Foundation in Dimapur to introduce advanced AI-driven manufacturing and 3D printing techniques.

These programmes are meant to give the youth of Nagaland the skills needed for modern jobs, helping them succeed and contribute to the country’s technology growth, she added.

Additional inputs by PTI