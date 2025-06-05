MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Meghalaya launches first sailing yacht ‘Meghalinor’ at Umiam Lake to boost tourism

Sangma highlighted Umiam’s potential as a water sports hub and said, 'Today’s small yet significant move will enhance the experience for tourists — this is only the beginning'

Umanand Jaiswal Published 05.06.25, 08:06 AM
The launch of 'Meghalinor' at Umiam Lake on Wednesday

The launch of 'Meghalinor' at Umiam Lake on Wednesday Sourced by the Telegraph

Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K. Sangma on Wednesday launched Meghalinor, the state’s first sailing yacht, at the scenic Umiam Lake — about 22km from Shillong — as part of the government’s effort to integrate tourism and sports to cater to the aspirations of the state’s youth.

“Whether in tourism or sports, we have goals, targets, and a larger vision of creating livelihood and employment opportunities with youth at the centre. Meghalaya’s population consists of about 50 per cent under the age of 20,” Sangma said.

He said the government has laid the foundation to provide future opportunities. “Umiam Lake has not realised its full potential. We are introducing water sports, sailing, and developing better infrastructure to transform the area into one of the best resorts in eastern India,” he added.

Sangma highlighted Umiam’s potential as a water sports hub and said, “Today’s small yet significant move will enhance the experience for tourists — this is only the beginning.”

The government aims to attract 20 lakh tourists this year. Tourism is a key economic activity in Meghalaya, known for its scenic beauty.

Umiam was recently the venue for the 3rd North East Regatta (May 25–29), which drew 79 sailors from nine sailing clubs across India. The event was hosted by the Umiam Sailing Club and the Yachting Association of India with support from the state tourism department.

Tourism minister Paul Lyngdoh, tourism commissioner Vijay Kumar D, and Director C.V. Diengdoh were present at the launch.

Meghalaya won five medals in kayaking and canoeing at the 38th National Games in Uttarakhand earlier this year.

