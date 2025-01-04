Manipur peace hope on new governor: ‘Highly experienced’ Ajay Kumar Bhalla to help resolve conflict, says CM

Former Union home secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla assumed charge as governor of strife-hit Manipur amid protests on Friday.

Bhalla was sworn in as the 17th Governor of Manipur. He was administered the oath of office by Chief Justice of the high court of Manipur, Justice D. Krishnakumar, at the swearing-in ceremony held at Darbar Hall of Raj Bhavan in Imphal.

With Bhalla’s appointment, Manipur has seen three governors since the ongoing conflict began on May 3, 2023, leaving at least 260 dead and over 60,000 displaced.

Anusuiya Uikey was the governor when the conflict erupted last year. Assam governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya was holding additional charge of Manipur since July 31.

Manipur chief minister N. Biren Singh said on Friday that the appointment of the “highly experienced” Bhalla reflected the Centre’s seriousness in resolving the conflict.

He was hopeful that Bhalla, who was the Union home secretary when the conflict began, would play a key role in restoring normality. Bhalla, a 1984 batch IAS officer, had retired in August.

Singh, however, urged the people of the state to have faith in central leaders and the government as the latter committed to ensuring peace. He also urged the people to have patience because restoring peace may take some time.

However, Kuki-Zo areas continued their protest against the deployment of central forces in Saibol area of Kuki-Zo majority Kangpokpi district and the use of force against women protesting the deployment on December 31.

The Kuki-Zo Council (KZC), the apex body of Kuki-Zo tribes, imposed a 24-hour economic blockade in all Kuki-Zo inhabited districts from midnight of January 2 till 2am of January 4, against the blatant disregard for tribal rights and dignity.

Vehicular movement and transportation of essential commodities passing through the Kuki-Zo inhabited areas will be totally restricted during the blockade, the council said.

An ITLF member said that Kuki-Zo majority Kangpokpi, Churachandpur, Pherzawl and Tengnoupal have been affected by the economic blockade and that the protest will only intensify if the central forces are not withdrawn from Saibol.

“We call upon all tribes, bodies and civil society of Kuki-Zo from all the inhabited districts to raise the common slogans for justice and to stand united in solidarity and support for the success of the blockade which is a cry against oppression. This decision comes in response to the government's continued indifference to its citizens,” the council said.

The KZC also endorsed the Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU) call for an economic blockade; total shutdown in Kangpokpi district and mass public protest at Kangpokpi district headquarters since Wednesday. The CoTU has extended its 12-hour total shutdown till 2am on Saturday.

The Kuki Women Organisation for Human Rights and the ITLF Women Wing has announced a sit-in protest “against atrocities on Kuki-Zo women” by security forces on Saturday in Churachandpur. A poster announcing the bandh on social media has used the tag line — Central Force or Partial force?

Lt. Gen. Abhijit Pendharkar, GOC, 3 Crops along with other senior military officers called on Bhalla at Raj Bhavan and briefed him about the current security situation in the state, including security deployment in various parts of the state, especially in the border areas.