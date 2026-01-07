Manipur sends Bishnupur IED blast case to NIA amid fresh tensions near conflict zones

The Manipur government has forwarded the case of Monday’s IED explosions in Meitei-majority Bishnupur district to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for further investigation, officials said on Tuesday.

According to the Manipur police, two back-to-back blasts occurred under the jurisdiction of Phougakchao Ikhai police station on Monday morning. The first explosion took place inside an abandoned house in Nganukon ward no. 7/8, unoccupied since May 3, 2023— the day ethnic clashes between the Meiteis and Kuki-Zos broke out. The second IED blast occurred nearby, in Saiton Nganukon ward no. 8, injuring two civilians — Sanatomba Singh and Indubala Devi. Both are reported to be in stable condition.

“The case has been forwarded to the NIA for further investigation,” Manipur police said in a post on X.

Manipur is currently under President’s rule. Senior police officials, including the inspector-general of police and the Bishnupur superintendent of police, visited the sites and launched combing operations in surrounding areas. Security has been tightened to prevent further violence.

The NIA is already investigating multiple cases related to the ethnic conflict that began in May 2023, including the killing of six Meitei women and children in Jiribam. In May 2024, the ministry of home affairs (MHA) designated a sessions court in Churachandpur as a special NIA court with jurisdiction across the state.

So far, the unrest has claimed at least 260 lives and displaced nearly 60,000 people.

Tensions flared following the explosions. Local Meitei residents dismantled a CRPF bunker, accusing paramilitary forces of failing to prevent the incident. The blast site lies near the border with Kuki-Zo-majority Churachandpur, a region that witnessed fresh firing on December 16, allegedly from the Churachandpur side into Meitei settlements in Bishnupur, prompting tighter security measures.

Agitated locals hit out at the security forces for lapses in the border area and for having “failed” to prevent the explosions, reports said.

Both Meitei and Kuki-Zo civil society groups condemned the attack. Organisations in the Meitei-majority Imphal Valley initially called for a 24-hour bandh, which was later withdrawn.

The Meitei Heritage Society blamed “suspected Chin-Kuki militants” for the attack and criticised the “audacity of armed groups operating with impunity.” They urged governor A.K. Bhalla to ensure “swift, decisive, and exemplary action” to bring the perpetrators to justice.

The Kuki-Zo Council also denounced the blasts, calling them an attack “in and around the buffer zone area established by security forces to prevent confrontation and safeguard civilians.” They demanded an impartial probe to identify and punish those responsible.