Manipur CM Biren Singh takes a dip at Kumbh and prays for peace in strife-hit state

Manipur chief minister N. Biren Singh took the holy dip at the Mahakumbh on Thursday and prayed for peace and prosperity of the nation and his state, which has been in turmoil for over 22 months.

Singh had left for Delhi on Wednesday afternoon and was joined by three cabinet ministers and four MLAs from the ruling BJP late in the evening, amid growing unease within the state BJP over his handling of the ongoing crisis, that has left 260 dead and over 60,000 displaced since May 3, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

The BJP’s central leadership is trying to contain the unease by meeting state party leaders, who are unhappy with Singh, so that the state Assembly session (starting February 10) passes off without a hitch, sources said.

The embattled chief minister took to X to share photos of him and his colleagues participating in the ongoing Mahakumbh, to which he was invited by a UP minister

last month.

In one of his posts on X, Singh said: “At Triveni Sangam, where sacred rivers unite, the waters cleanse both body and soul. I pray for our nation and Manipur, seeking peace, strength, and prosperity. May divine grace guide us toward unity and light.”

PWD minister Govindas Konthouam, forest and environment minister Thongam Biswajit, consumer affairs minister L Susindro Meitei and four BJP MLAs — Karam Shyam, Sanasam Premchandra, Kh Ibomcha and Sapam Kunjakeshwor – were with the chief minister.

In another post, where the chief minister is seen offering prayers in the river, he said: “Standing at the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mystical Saraswati at the Triveni Sangam, one feels the embrace of divinity itself. As the cool waters touch the soul, they wash away not just the dust of the body but the burdens of

countless lifetimes.”

He added: “With folded hands and a heart full of devotion, I pray for the peace, prosperity, and well-being of our great nation and the beloved people of Manipur.”

Singh had earlier urged all to join him in the prayers and sought the “divine grace for a brighter, united future” for the residents of Manipur.

“Blessed to be in Prayagraj for the auspicious Mahakumbh mela, a divine gathering that comes once in 144 years,” he had said.

During a visit to Manipur in January, Uttar Pradesh minister Dinesh Khatik had invited Singh to the Mahakumbh, an official statement said.

Additional reporting by PTI