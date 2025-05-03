Kukis, Meities line up programmes within and outside Manipur to observe two years of unrest

Kuki-Zo and Meitei organisations have lined up a slew of programmes within and outside Manipur on May 3 (Saturday) to mark two years of the ongoing conflict in the state, but the themes of some of the events once again reflected the deep divide the unrest has created between the warring communities.

While the Kuki-Zo organisations are observing the day as Separation Day, the Meiteis are for a united Manipur.

Kuki-Zos have been demanding separation from Manipur in the form of a Union Territory with legislature because they “can no longer co-exist” with the Meiteis after they were “driven out” of Imphal Valley after the conflict erupted. The Meiteis are vehemently opposed to the separation demand.

Both sides assert that their respective demands hold the key to lasting peace.

Security has been beefed up both in the hills and the valley for Saturday’s programmes. Manipur is currently under the President’s rule.

The KSO (Delhi & NCR unit) said May 3 “marks the second anniversary of the painful separation between the Hill Kuki-Zo tribals and the Valley Meiteis in Manipur — a division born not out of choice, but bloodshed, forced displacement, and systemic neglect”.

“On this solemn day, we raise our voices with unwavering resolve to demand a Separate Administration — an urgent and rightful response to the orchestrated violence and the deepening chasm fostered by the State. It is not merely a call for governance; it is a call for justice, dignity and survival,” the KSO said, summing up the overall mood of Kuki-Zo organisations.

Kuki-Zo organisations, among others, are observing the day in Churchandpur, Kangpokpi, Jiribam, Tengnoupal in Manipur, Delhi (Jantar Mantar), Bangalore, Shillong and Guwahati to pray, deliberate, reflect and “raise their voices for truth and justice” and an early political solution in the form of a separate administration.

The Kuki-Zo organisations hosting the programmes, among others, included Kuki Inpi Bangalore, the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF), the Committee on Tribal Unity (COTU), the Kuki Students’ Organisations (KSO) between 10am and 3pm.

Several Meitei organisations, including the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (Cocomi), AMUCO and FOCS, are also holding separate programmes to mark the day in Imphal.

Four organisations, including Delhi Meeitei Coordinating Committee (DMCC), Manipur Students Association, Delhi, United Kakching Students Delhi and Manipur Innovative Youth Organisation Delhi (Mayiyond), are holding a a joint protest meeting at Jantar Mantar from 2pm under the theme “We Stand for Manipur: A Multi Ethnic State”, the objective of which is “to call on the Government of India to immediately stop dividing Manipur along ethnic line”.

The meeting has spelt out its set of demands which included “an end on dividing of Manipur along ethnic lines; no buffer zone between the communities; allow free movement of all the people of Manipur; immediate action to stop cross-border narcoterrorism and all forms of terrorism with demand of Separate Administration and protection of Manipur from demographic invasion that challenges its historical and territorial integrity”.

The Cocomi is holding a day-long people’s convention in Imphal on two years of the ongoing crisis “to reflect, deliberate, and strengthen the collective voice on the ongoing crisis that has shaped our destiny for the past two years”.

The Cocomi programme will see participation of CSO leaders, media, scholars and representatives of the internally displaced and village volunteer force members, among others.

The organisation will also hold a candlelight vigil in the evening to pay tribute to those killed in the unrest.