In Manipur, shared grief brings brief unity as communities mourn Air India tragedy

A prominent Meitei-based civil society organisation on Monday appealed to all sections of society and the state government to ensure a “dignified return” of the mortal remains of the two Air India crew members to their respective homes.

It also assured the bereaved families of its full support, stating that they would receive “their daughters at the airport without hesitation”.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Imphal-based Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (Cocomi)’s statement is significant as one of the deceased, Namlunthem Singson, belonged to the Kuki-Zo community.

Since the outbreak of ethnic violence between the Meiteis and the Kuki-Zos on May 3, 2023, members of the Kuki-Zo community have been unable to enter the Meitei-majority Imphal Valley — where the airport is located — while Meiteis face similar restrictions in Kuki-Zo majority hill districts for security reasons.

Singson died alongside Kongbrailatpam Nganthoi Sharma, a Meitei from Thoubal.

Both families are currently in Ahmedabad for DNA identification. The mortal remains will be flown to Imphal after the process is complete.

Singson originally hailed from Imphal but her family relocated to Kuki-Zo dominated Kangpokpi district for safety after the conflict began.

Though the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities remain divided over political demands — Kuki-Zos seek a Union Territory with legislature while Meiteis oppose any division of Manipur — both sides are united in mourning the tragic deaths. The ongoing conflict has so far claimed at least 263 lives and displaced over 60,000 people.

The Cocomi said: “The entire state of Manipur has united in mourning their untimely loss. Since the tragic news broke, people across the state, especially the youth, have paid tribute through candlelight vigils, prayers and messages of solidarity, offering comfort and strength to the bereaved families.”

The group urged civil society bodies, local clubs, youth groups and the public to cooperate fully in receiving the bodies at Imphal airport and ensuring they reach their respective families for final rites with dignity.

It also called upon the state government to “make all necessary logistical arrangements for the smooth transfer” of the remains.

“If willing, the families may come forward to receive their daughters at the airport without hesitation. The Cocomi is ready to extend any coordination or assistance required during this process. As a community, let us honour their return and pray for their souls to rest in eternal peace. May the land of Manipur welcome back her daughters with love and pride. And if life grants them another chance, may they return to us once again as the shining daughters of our soil,” the statement added.

Manipur is currently under President’s rule.