Gaurav Gogoi urges BCCI to bar India-Pakistan cricket matches over security concerns

Gaurav Gogoi, Congress’s deputy leader in the Lok Sabha, has urged the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) “to consider” not allowing the Indian cricket team to play against Pakistan, arguing that such engagements would be “contrary to the national interest.”

In an August 23 letter to BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, who like Gogoi hails from Assam, the MP wrote: “While cricket has always been a sport that brings joy among people, in the context of current India–Pakistan relations, such engagements should not be prioritised over national interest. Cross-border tensions still persist and we are all aware of the sacrifices of our armed forces. In such circumstances, playing bilateral cricket with Pakistan appears contrary to the national interest.”

He reminded the BCCI of the BJP-led Central government’s global campaign to spread awareness that Pakistan was behind the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

“We have also taken steps to avoid any sort of engagement with Pakistan at the international level. Even our Honourable Prime Minister mentioned that water and blood cannot flow together. Engaging with Pakistan at this stage sends out a message that undermines the sentiments of the people of India who stand firmly against any

compromise on national security,” Gogoi said.

The letter comes two days after the Union sports ministry announced (August 21) that India and Pakistan will not engage in bilateral sporting ties even on neutral venues. However, there would be no bar on India playing Pakistan in next month’s Asia Cup since it is a multilateral tournament. The announcement was part of a new sports policy with a clear emphasis on Pakistan.

Sources said it is highly unlikely that either the BCCI or the Centre will reconsider the Asia Cup issue. They added Gogoi’s letter must also be seen in the context of the ruling BJP attacking him and his family for alleged “close ties” with Pakistan. “The letter can also be seen as an attempt to expose the BJP’s double standards while dealing with Pakistan-related issues,” a source said.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the BJP-led Assam government is to submit its report on Gogoi and his wife’s alleged ties with Pakistan on September 10.

In his letter, Gogoi further noted: “Moreover, Pakistan had backed out of playing hockey in India, citing security concerns. Resuming cricket ties under the present circumstances may dilute the seriousness of our national

concerns regarding security and diplomacy.”

Requesting the BCCI to take a firm position, he said cricketing engagements with Pakistan must be avoided until conditions are favourable and aligned with the national interest.

“India’s stance in global forums and bilateral relations must reflect unity, strength, and the highest regard for our sovereignty and security. I sincerely urge you to consider this matter with the gravity it deserves and take steps to ensure that the Indian cricket team does not participate in matches against Pakistan in the current scenario,”

Gogoi said.