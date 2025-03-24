MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Five militants arrested with arms and ammunition in separate operations in Manipur

Three cadres of the banned PREPAK (PRO) were arrested on Sunday from Kumbi Terakhong in Bishnupur district, say police

PTI Published 24.03.25, 10:22 AM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock picture.

Five militants were arrested with arms and ammunition in separate operations in Manipur, police said on Monday.

Three cadres of the banned PREPAK (PRO) were arrested on Sunday from Kumbi Terakhong in Bishnupur district, they said.

They were identified as Oinam Abung Meitei (31), Yumlembam Romesh Singh (47) and RK Navy Meitei (32). Among the items recovered from them were a .303 LMG, two .303 LMG magazines, and 20 ammunition.

Another member of the outfit was arrested from Mantripukhri Bazar in Imphal East district.

The militant, identified as Md Taj Khan @ Romen (37), was accused of extorting local shops.

A member of the United National Liberation Front (UNLF) was arrested from Ningomvam Lamkhai in Imphal West district. He was identified as Shagolshem Prabin Singh (27), police said.

He was involved in extorting transport vehicles, they said. PTI CORR SOM

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

