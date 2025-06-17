Five days on, oil major unable to cap gas leak in Assam, top crisis team flown in

Energy major ONGC on Monday flew in eight more crisis management team (CMT) personnel from its installations across the country to cap the uncontrolled gushing of gas from an oil well at its Rudrasagar oil field in upper Assam’s Sivasagar district, which has been ongoing since Thursday morning.

“The eight experts were flown in to assist in the well-capping operation from across the country. The situation has remained unchanged, but we expect some breakthrough by tomorrow,” an official told The Telegraph, even as local residents expressed their anger over the development.

“An inspection by the pollution control board shows there is no air pollution ... but there is sound pollution in the vicinity,” the official added.

By evening, ONGC said in a statement that it had deployed its “most experienced CMT — a team with a proven track record in managing complex well-control operations — to contain the gas leakage at Well RDS 147”.

The energy major had earlier flown in its first batch of CMT personnel from Gujarat and Hyderabad to assist the local CMT on Friday. ONGC’s director (Technical & Field Services) also took over operational control of Well RDS#147 on Saturday afternoon.

The blowout site is near Bhotiapar, about 9km from Sivasagar town and 25 km from ONGC’s Nazira office.

Residents protest

Local residents staged a protest on Sunday evening demanding action against the private firm responsible for servicing the old but non-producing oil well.

They demanded the blacklisting of the firm and questioned why a company with ONGC’s experience outsources such critical operations to private players, sources said.

Locals expressed frustration that ONGC, the district administration and

residents were suffering due to the decision to award such sensitive contracts to outside firms. The blowout occurred during revival servicing of the well by SK Petro

Services.

A total of 72 families were evacuated on Thursday as a precautionary measure.

In its statement, ONGC said: “The operation is being closely and continuously monitored by ONGC’s top management. Geological challenges are inherent to oil and gas operations, and as India’s premier energy company, ONGC follows stringent safety protocols. ONGC is making all-out efforts to bring the gas leak under complete control at the earliest.”

Following the incident, ONGC, in close coordination with the district administration, has established free round-the-clock, well-equipped medical camps as part of its comprehensive emergency response, the statement added.