Assam parties demand CBI probe into Zubeen Garg’s death amid suspicions of foul play

The demand for a CBI probe into the untimely demise of singer-composer Zubeen Garg in Singapore has intensified, with the Opposition Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) writing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday seeking a central investigation monitored by the Supreme Court.

The call came even as the Special Investigation Team (SIT), constituted by Assam Police on Wednesday, picked up Garg’s bandmate Shekharjyoti Goswami on Thursday from his Garigaon residence in Guwahati for questioning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Goswami was part of Garg’s troupe that had travelled to Singapore for the North East Festival where the singer drowned while swimming on September 19. The death certificate issued in Singapore cites drowning as the cause of death, but suspicions of foul play have gripped the state, sparking four days of mourning and widespread demands for a deeper probe.

In their letter to the Prime Minister, AJP president Lurinjyoti Gogoi and general secretary Jagadish Bhuyan urged Modi “to take immediate steps to order a CBI investigation into the mysterious death of Zubeen Garg, and to ensure that the said enquiry is monitored by the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India”. Only such an impartial inquiry, they argued, could “restore public confidence and deliver justice”.

The appeal followed Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia’s letter to President Droupadi Murmu a day earlier, calling for a CBI probe led by a high court judge to assist the CID, citing “suspicious circumstances” and “jurisdictional constraints” in investigating a death abroad.

The AJP also flagged “public perception” that the inquiry is not moving in the right direction. Without naming him, the letter appeared to allude to festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta as “the main accused”, alleging his close ties with political leaders, bureaucrats and police officials. It asked why Mahanta has not been arrested, given his proximity to the event where Garg was to perform.

The party underlined that since the incident occurred on foreign soil, the Assam CID had no direct jurisdiction, making a CBI probe backed by international coordination both “competent and practical”.

So far, at least 60 FIRs linked to the case have been forwarded to the CID. On Wednesday, DGP H. Singh, acting on chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s directive, set up a 10-member SIT headed by special DGP M.P. Gupta “to ensure a transparent and time-bound investigation”.

Sarma said the SIT would report within 10–15 days, failing which the state government would move the CBI. “Assam CID will interrogate Shyamkanu Mahanta and everyone connected to this matter. If CID is unable to unearth all facts, we will approach the CBI. Please do not spread rumours,” he posted on X. He also appealed to citizens with credible leads to share them with CID.

The chief minister alleged that some individuals had “used Zubeen for their benefit” and targeted Mahanta for posting anti-Modi content during the 2024 election campaign, insisting he did not represent Assam’s culture.

On Wednesday, the government had barred Mahanta and organisations linked to him from holding any functions in Assam. Sarma announced that no government funds, advertisements or sponsorships would be given to his events and urged the Centre to follow suit.

The decision came after police registered a consolidated case against Mahanta and Garg’s manager Siddharth Sharma under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita covering conspiracy, culpable homicide not amounting to murder and causing death by negligence.