Coal mining milestone in Arunachal: Commercial project set to bring in Rs 100 crore per year

Arunachal Pradesh on Monday launched its first commercial coal mining project in Changlang district, a move that is expected to generate about ₹100 crore a year.

Union minister for coal and mines, G. Kishan Reddy, along with Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu, inaugurated the Namchik-Namphuk Coal Mine, “marking a historic milestone as the state’s first commercial coal mining project”.

The move also opens a new chapter in Arunachal Pradesh’s “economic journey, positioning it firmly on India’s coal and energy map”.

Reddy and Khandu performed the “bhumi pujan” and participated in a tree plantation drive under the 100-tree plantation initiative at the project site.

Reddy described the launch as “a symbol of new hope and a significant step toward energy security and regional development in the Northeast” and informed that the Namchik Namphuk Coal Mine has become operational from Monday.

The Namchik Namphuk coal block, with reserves of 1.5 crore tonnes, was first allocated in 2003 but faced long delays and stoppages due to various challenges.

It was “revived” through a transparent auction process in 2022, opening the doors for private sector entry and marking the end of years of delays.

The launch also signifies an end to illegal mining, exploitation and wastage of state resources, ensuring that development, transparency and accountability benefit the people, a government statement said.

Critical minerals are also being unlocked for the first time in Arunachal, with two blocks in the state and five in Assam under auction, vital for future technology and national security, an official statement said, adding the Centre has reiterated its “commitment that mining in the Northeast will have no compromise with ecology”.

The region, known for its green valleys, rivers, and strong communities, will be developed as a global model for sustainable mining.

Mining is being undertaken as an economic, ecological, and community responsibility, driven by Jan Bhagidaari, the statement said.

Pema Khandu welcomed the Namchik Namphuk Coal Mine, noting its role in boosting the state’s economy, creating employment opportunities, and generating steady revenue for Arunachal Pradesh.

He expressed confidence that this initiative will empower local communities and attract future investments in the state’s mining and industrial sectors.

Khandu later posted on X: “A historic day for Arunachal Pradesh… our state proudly marks the beginning of its first-ever commercial coal mining operation… (A) venture that will generate about ₹100 crore every year. It will stand as a major contributor to our state’s exchequer, strengthening the foundation of Arunachal’s economy. This project will create local jobs, build new livelihoods, and spark economic activity across the region.”