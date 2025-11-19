Centre grants BNSS sanction to proceed against accused in Zubeen Garg death probe

The Centre on Tuesday accorded required sanction under Section 208 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) to proceed against the accused linked to Zubeen Garg’s death.

The development was disclosed by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on his X handle on a day the fans, admirers of the cultural icon, as well as leading organisations and political parties, celebrated his 53rd birth anniversary across the state.

Zubeen died in Singapore on September 19 while swimming.

Sarma, who donated blood at a BJP Assam Pradesh-organised blood-donation camp here to mark the singer’s birth anniversary, said the day reminds “of his (Zubeen’s) music, his voice, and his irreplaceable place in Assam’s heart”.

He then added on X: “On this very day, Union home minister @AmitShahJi has granted the required sanction under Section 208 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) to proceed against the accused linked to Zubeen’s death in Singapore.”

Seven people have been arrested in the case.

According to Section 208 of the BNSS, if a crime is committed outside India, the case can be taken up by the court only after the central government gives prior sanction.

“This sanction is therefore a crucial legal step, allowing us to file chargesheet and move forward firmly and lawfully for the trial of the case. We remain fully committed to file the chargesheet against the accused persons by December 10, 2025,” Sarma said.

Munna Prasad Gupta, special director-general of police and the chief of the special investigation team probing Zubeen’s death case, said: “This is an enabling provision without which we cannot launch prosecution against any Indian citizen if the incident happened abroad.”

Fans of the singer-composer started gathering at the Zubeen Kshetra in Sonapur and his Kahilipara residence from midnight to pay their tributes by cutting cakes, lighting diyas and incense sticks and singing his popular numbers, especially Mayabini.

A fan undertook a 130km run from Kaki to Sonapur to pay his tributes, while another offered a guitar at his cremation site. Then others offered books. Local artistes sang Zubeen’s songs.

“The way people have come out to pay tribute or remember him is unprecedented. This shows his popularity as an artiste as well as a human being,” said Abhijit Baruah who had come from Nagaon to Sonapur.

Statues and busts of the singer were unveiled at several places across Assam to mark the day. The foundation of a park was laid in Kokrajhar, while the plantation of Nahor saplings, one of Zubeen’s favourites, was reported from across the state. A few organisations distributed food, blankets and warm clothes to mark the day.