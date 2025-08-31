Britain sacred tapestry loan nod to Assam: India-made fabric to be returned after 18 months

The British Museum has agreed to loan the Vrindavani Vastra — a 16th-century sacred silk tapestry depicting scenes from Lord Krishna’s life — on certain conditions to Assam for 18 months in 2027, according to chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The key condition included building a state-of-the-art museum to preserve, exhibit and safely store the textile. Another condition is a guarantee from the central government that the fabric will be returned after 18 months without any damage.

Sarma said on Saturday that the textile “created” by the 16th-century Vaishnava saint-reformer Sankardeva “depicted the dasa avatars” (10 faces) of Lord Krishna, along with his other childhood activities.

“That textile is on display at the British Museum and other museums in Europe. We have tried for so many years to bring the textile even if on loan. We are now working closely with the British Museum and JSW (a corporation). We are also collaborating with the Indian ambassador to Britain. “

“Finally, the British Museum has written to us that if we can construct a museum as per the required environmental and security standards, then they are willing to give the textile as a loan for 18 months in 2027,” he said.

On getting the museum prepared, Sarma said: “This is good progress. The Assam government has already allotted land for the museum and JSW has already assured that they will construct the museum.”

He said the government had allotted a plot for the proposed museum in the existing sericulture farm at Khanapara. The British Museum will share details of environmental and security standards for the proposed museum. The process will be finalised within six months, during which Sarma will also be visiting the British Museum to discuss details with the authorities.

“I was invited to visit in September, but will only be able to make it either in October or November,” Sarma said

“I believe that by 2027 we will be able to bring back the Vrindavani Vastra at least on loan so that people of Assam can see the textile and offer their prayers to Lord Krishna,” Sarma further said.

Sarma revealed that officials from the British Museum had visited the Sankardeva Kalakshetra institute and the Assam state museum, but had found the facilities wanting.

According to sources, pieces of the Vrindavani Vastra are believed to have first found their way to Tibet in the 17th or 18th century and then fell into the hands of British explorers in the 19th or 20th century. It was transferred to the British Museum from India during the British rule.