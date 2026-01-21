Assam suspends mobile internet in Kokrajhar after mob killing triggers fresh unrest

The death of a youth in a mob attack in Assam’s Kokrajhar district on Monday night triggered tension and protests across the region, prompting the state government to suspend mobile Internet services in Kokrajhar and neighbouring Chirang districts on Tuesday.

Security was also tightened to prevent further escalation of violence.

According to a notification issued by the home and political department, “a serious law and order situation” arose when a Scorpio vehicle carrying three persons from the Bodo community allegedly ran over two Adivasi individuals on Mansingh road under Karigaon outpost of Kokrajhar police station.

In retaliation, the Bodo occupants of the vehicle were assaulted by villagers, the SUV was set ablaze and mobs blocked the adjacent national highway, torched tyres, damaged houses and vandalised the Karigaon police outpost.

To contain the fallout, the state invoked Section 5(2) of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, read with the Telecom Suspension Rules, 2017, prohibiting mobile data services until further notice. However, voice calls and broadband through landlines remain unaffected.

A police official told The Telegraph that rapid action force (RAF) personnel, along with the state police and CRPF, had been deployed. “Two persons have died — one hit by the Scorpio and another in the mob attack. Nineteen people have been detained so far. The situation is tense but under control,” the official said.

Sources said local villagers have been keeping night vigils to prevent cattle theft. “Modified Scorpios are often used to transport stolen cattle. The Scorpio in question refused to stop when flagged down, hit two men and was then chased and attacked by the crowd. Stone pelting followed and the vehicle crashed. The violence escalated from there,” a source added.

The vehicle’s occupants were reportedly returning from a construction camp when the incident occurred.

Both Kokrajhar and Chirang fall within the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), a Sixth Schedule area that has witnessed violent ethnic strife and insurgency in the past but has remained relatively calm since the 2020 Bodo peace accord. The region saw a political shift recently, with the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) returning to power, unseating the BJP-backed United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL).

This marks the second time since December that Internet services have been suspended in Assam to maintain law and order. Earlier, services were cut in the Karbi Anglong districts following violent protests against evictions.

The Assam police, in a post on X, stated: “The situation in #Karigaon, Kokrajhar is completely under control.” It warned of strict action against “anti-national elements” spreading misinformation and appealed for calm.

Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, currently in Davos, Switzerland, for the World Economic Forum, along with BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary and leaders from both the Bodo and Adivasi communities, has appealed for peace and restraint.