AASU, AJYCP criticize BJP’s Nyay Yatra seeking justice for singer Zubeen Garg in Assam

Student groups stage rallies across Assam demanding answers over Zubeen Garg’s death while questioning BJP’s street protests and intentions behind Nyay Yatra

Umanand Jaiswal Published 24.10.25, 05:43 AM
Zubeen Garg

Zubeen Garg

The All Assam Students' Union (Aasu) leadership on Thursday punched holes in the ruling BJP's ongoing Nyay Yatra seeking justice for popular singer-composer Zubeen Garg, who passed away under mysterious circumstances in Singapore last month.

The counter came on a day Aasu, the leading student organisation of the state, had staged rallies in several districts demanding justice for Zubeen, asserting it would continue to stage demonstrations till justice was delivered.

The Assam Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) also held protests.

The Aasu leadership said during the Guwahati rally, led by its president Utpal Sarma and chief adviser Samujjal Bhattacharjya, that the ruling BJP taking out Nyay Yatra was amusing.

Since Zubeen's untimely demise in Singapore on September 19, there has been widespread demand to know what had actually happened in the City State and punish the guilty if there was any foul play, a demand strengthened following claim by one of his arrested bandmates that the singer was poisoned in Singapore where he had gone to participate in the North East Festival, organised by a private company, but reportedly backed by several state governments and the ministry of external affairs.

Seven people have been arrested by the SIT in connection with the case.

Utpal said: "They (BJP) say double-engine government. A party in power is hitting the streets to seek justice. They should answer two questions: Whom are they protesting against? And from whom are they seeking justice?"

