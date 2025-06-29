Assam PCC president Gaurav Gogoi seeks probe into dairy farm scheme 

Assam PCC president Gaurav Gogoi on Saturday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking an inquiry into the implementation of a state government-funded dairy farming scheme, alleging “irregularities in the selection of beneficiaries”, many of whom “appear to be family members or associates of ministers and MLAs in the state government”.

The Opposition Congress has been flagging the issue for several days, with its Nalbari unit staging a protest after cabinet minister Jayanta Malla Baruah’s wife’s name surfaced as a scheme beneficiary. Baruah represents the Nalbari constituency.

Gogoi formally drew Modi’s attention to “multiple reports and official documentation pointing to irregularities” in the selection of beneficiaries under the state-supported scheme, Assistance to Entrepreneur for Establishment of Commercial Dairy Farming (2022–23).

“This scheme receives substantial financial support from the Government of Assam. Each unit is eligible for up to ₹50 lakh in subsidy. While the scheme aims to promote genuine entrepreneurship and strengthen milk production, multiple reports point to irregularities in how beneficiaries were chosen,” Gogoi wrote.

Without naming the BJP, he alleged: “Several recipients appear to be relatives or associates of ministers and MLAs, while experienced dairy farmers, especially in

districts like Bongaigaon, have been overlooked despite meeting all eligibility criteria. This raises serious concerns about transparency and fairness.”

Calling the situation a betrayal of public trust, Gogoi urged Modi to order an inquiry. “If politically connected individuals are allowed to siphon off benefits meant for the poor, it undermines the very purpose of these schemes. I urge your office to initiate an inquiry at the earliest,” he said.

He also flayed chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for justifying the inclusion of ministers’ relatives, calling it “an open endorsement of political favouritism” and a “serious breach of the oath of office”.

Gogoi further flagged the allocation of 90 Gir cows under the Gorukhuti Bahumukhi Krishi Prakalpa in Darrang district. “Funded by over ₹25.5 crore in public money, these cows were distributed to representatives, including firms linked to minister Baruah’s wife and four other BJP leaders,” he said.

“The diversion of livestock and resources under a community project undermines its goal of inclusive development,” Gogoi wrote.