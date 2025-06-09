Assam government: Tribal land rights ‘not at risk’ as reforms to follow broad consultations

The Assam government on Sunday said land reforms in the state would be finalised “through broad-based consultations,” while asserting there is “no proposal to dilute” the protection of tribal land rights. Instead, it aims to strengthen these rights through a legislative framework.

The clarification followed concerns raised by the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), a regional party, over the review and modernisation of the state’s land governance laws.

The government said the proposed amendments stem from the recommendations of the Commission headed by Justice (Retd.) Biplab Kumar Sharma for implementing Clause 6 of the 1985 Assam Accord, which have been accepted and are under active implementation.

“The intent is to update archaic colonial-era legal provisions and align them with present-day realities, while ensuring transparency, equity, and the protection of land rights of indigenous and marginalised communities,” a statement said.

Dismissing claims that it had bypassed public consultation, the government said such claims are “factually incorrect.” A public notice had been issued on May 9, 2025, to invite stakeholder suggestions. The consultation period may also be extended to allow broader citizen and civil society participation.

The draft bill will be finalised through extensive consultation. The government has invited political parties, civil society, academia, and community representatives to submit written suggestions to the Land Governance Commission.

Contrary to concerns raised, the government reaffirmed that protection of tribal and indigenous land rights “remains a central priority.” The recommendations specifically seek to:

• Protect tribal belts and blocks from alienation of land.

• Strengthen mechanisms for preventing illegal transfers and encroachments.

• Improve land mutation and inheritance procedures without compromising customary rights.

• Ensure broader public consultations.

• Retain existing protections under tribal belts and blocks — no amendments have been proposed to abolish them.