Assam Congress chief Bhupen Kumar Borah seeks audio clip probe

Assam PCC president Bhupen Kumar Borah on Monday lodged a complaint with the city police seeking a probe into a viral audio clip in which a person can be heard demanding money from another person on behalf of the state Congress president.

The person from whom the money was demanded is allegedly linked to coal trade.

In the complaint, Borah said the audio clip uploaded on social media by Likhan Kumbang was an apparent attempt to “defame and malign” him.

The audio clip has surfaced at a time when there have been attempts within the state Congress to get Borah removed from the PCC chief’s post ahead of the state Assembly polls next year.

In the audio clip, a person “demanded money from the other person referring to me” and the person at the other end “seems to be in the coal business”, the complaint said and was submitted by a delegation of PCC leaders at the Hatigaon police station since Borah is in Ahmedabad to attend a party meeting.

“I would like to make it clear that I have not demanded any money from anyone having a coal business and this a conspiracy to weaken our fight against the illegal coal syndicate. This audio clip has been uploaded to malign my image and thereby blackmail me and to weaken my political stand,” Borah’s complaint said.

He further said that by uploading the “fake conversation”, the individuals featuring in the audio clip had “committed an offence under the Information Technology Act, 2000, and "I therefore request you to investigate the matter by registering a case under the appropriate section of law”, Borah’s complaint said.