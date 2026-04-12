Assam chief secy vows code-flout action, assures crackdown on post-poll violence

Assam chief secretary Ravi Kota on Saturday promised strict action against violations of the model code of conduct (MCC) or incidents of post-poll violence following a complaint by the Congress.

Kota’s assertion came in response to a Facebook post by Bedabrata Bora, chairman of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee’s media department, which flagged post-poll law-and-order concerns. Assam voted on April 9.

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Responding to Bora through the chief secretary’s official handle on Saturday, Kota thanked him for drawing the government’s “attention to the matter”.

“Please be assured that any violation of the MCC or instances of post-poll violence have been dealt with firmly as per law, and this approach will continue,” Kota’s post said.

Aggrieved individuals might also approach the DC or SSP concerned if they believed adequate action had not been taken, the post added.

The contest in Assam is between the BJP-led alliance, in power since 2016, and a Congress-led six-party Opposition alliance. Counting will be held on May 4.

In a statement on Friday evening, Bora had alleged that the state administration “completely failed to control sporadic incidents of violence" after the April 9 polls and that the chief secretary “played a passive role”.