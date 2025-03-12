MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 12 March 2025

62-year-old woman injured over ‘witchcraft’ allegations in Assam’s Dibrugarh district

The woman, a resident of Romai tea estate in Lahowal police station area, was rescued from near a river where she was dumped by the mob after the assault

PTI Published 12.03.25, 07:48 AM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

A 62-year-old Adivasi woman was critically injured after she was assaulted by a group of people on suspicion of practising witchcraft in Assam’s Dibrugarh district, police said on Tuesday.

The woman, a resident of Romai tea estate in Lahowal police station area, was rescued from near a river where she was dumped by the mob after the assault.

ADVERTISEMENT

She has been admitted to Assam Medical College Hospital (AMCH) here and her condition is stated to be critical, a police officer said.

The woman’s husband alleged that a group of 25 people brutally tortured his wife on suspicion of practising witchcraft.

“A group of people told me on Monday that my wife practices witchcraft, because of which many people have fallen ill. As I protested against their allegations, they barged into my house and started physically assaulting my wife. They brutally tortured her, dragged her and dumped her near the river,” he claimed.

He also identified three persons as the prime accused and they have fled the area.

Dibrugarh Additional Superintendent of Police (Headquarters) Nirmal Ghosh said, “The incident was most likely the fallout of a family feud and the case is being investigated.”

RELATED TOPICS

Witchcraft Assault
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

US resumes military aid, intelligence sharing; Ukraine open to 30-day ceasefire

The administration imposed the measures a week ago to push Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to enter talks to end the war with invading Russian forces
Bratya Basu.
Quote left Quote right

Fee hikes in private schools create financial difficulties for many middle-class parents

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT