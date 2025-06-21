2 killed in Manipur firings: Tribal forum calls for indefinite shutdown

Fresh tension gripped two Manipur districts following two back-to-back firing incidents on Thursday in which a Meitei farmer was injured and a Kuki-Zo woman was killed.

While the Meitei farmer was shot by armed men in Bishnupur, the Kuki-Zo woman was killed in a crossfire between armed miscreants and security forces in adjoining Churachandpur district during a search operation.

The death of the 55-year-old Hoikholhing Haokip, wife of Langchingmanbi village chief, prompted the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) call an indefinite shutdown, affecting normal life in Kuki-Zo majority Churachandpur and Kangpokpi districts on Friday.

The ITLF even wrote to state governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Friday, seeking judicial action and accountability for the death of the woman.

“The security personnel responsible for the killing of Mrs Hoikholhing Haokip must be identified, booked and punished in accordance with the law. We also strongly urge the initiation of a judicial inquiry to ensure transparency and accountability in the investigation of this incident.”

The ITLF also said that the incident was a “direct consequence of the violation of the buffer zone demarcated between the Kuki-Zo and Meitei communities. Until there is a mutually agreed-upon Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) or Cessation of Hostilities Agreement, it is imperative that the sanctity of buffer zones be strictly maintained. We urge the government to take firm and proactive measures to prevent future breaches and to ensure that such loss of innocent lives does not recur.”

The situation is tense but under control, sources said.

The police had issued a detailed statement on Thursday night. The police said a farmer named Ningthoujam Biren Singh, from Phubala Awang Maning Leikai in Meitei-majority Bishnupur district, was shot in his left arm by an unknown armed miscreant while working in his paddy at round 3pm. His condition is reported to be stable.

“In response, security forces launched a search operation in and around Langchingmanbi, Heichanglok, and the western areas of Phubala village. During the course of the operation, security forces came under fire from unknown armed miscreants and the forces retaliated... During the crossfire, one woman (Haokip) from Langchingmanbi village was found dead with a bullet injury... Cases have been registered in connection with the incidents, and investigation is under way... Every effort is being made to bring those responsible to justice at the earliest,” the police said.

The police also said adequate security shall be provided to ensure the safety of farmers in the fields and prevent recurrence of such an incident which saw local organisation block key roads in protest and a visit by senior officials.