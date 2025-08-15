Assam launches arms licence scheme for indigenous citizens in remote areas

The BJP-led Assam government on Thursday launched a special scheme and an online portal for granting arms licences to original inhabitants and indigenous citizens living in vulnerable and remote areas of the state — a move opposed by Opposition parties and civil society organisations as “abdication” of state responsibility.

Launching the scheme, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “It gives me great pleasure to announce the launch of a crucial public service today. It marks a significant step in our government’s commitment to ensuring citizen safety, transparency in governance and the empowerment and security of original inhabitants and indigenous Indian citizens living in vulnerable and remote areas of Assam due to geographic and socio-political factors.”

The chief minister said: “It has been observed that localised and micro-level security challenges sometimes demand lawful access to self-defence, especially for our original inhabitants and indigenous citizens. This special scheme would empower the citizens from any covert or overt design of aggression against them.”

In an attempt to allay fears that arms would be easily available under the scheme, Sarma said: “Licenses will be issued only after careful vetting and with full compliance to all legal provisions under the Arms Act, 1959 and the Arms Rules, 2016. It is purely citizen-centric, empowering citizens in remote areas as the first responders in case the police take time to reach out to the area.”

Sarma appealed to the public to make responsible use of this facility and assured strict monitoring, periodic review and legal safeguards to prevent any misuse.

Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly, Debabrata Saikia, questioned the intention behind granting licences to a section of people when both the state and central governments are appealing to militant groups to give up arms. The move reflects the failure of the government in ensuring security, he said. The Nari Nagarik Manch on Thursday submitted a memorandum to the chief minister to withdraw the special scheme.