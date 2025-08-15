MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 15 August 2025

Assam launches arms licence scheme for indigenous citizens in remote areas

Scheme, meant for original inhabitants in vulnerable areas, faces pushback from civil society and Opposition

Umanand Jaiswal Published 15.08.25, 08:47 AM
Representational Image

Representational Image File

The BJP-led Assam government on Thursday launched a special scheme and an online portal for granting arms licences to original inhabitants and indigenous citizens living in vulnerable and remote areas of the state — a move opposed by Opposition parties and civil society organisations as “abdication” of state responsibility.

Launching the scheme, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “It gives me great pleasure to announce the launch of a crucial public service today. It marks a significant step in our government’s commitment to ensuring citizen safety, transparency in governance and the empowerment and security of original inhabitants and indigenous Indian citizens living in vulnerable and remote areas of Assam due to geographic and socio-political factors.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The chief minister said: “It has been observed that localised and micro-level security challenges sometimes demand lawful access to self-defence, especially for our original inhabitants and indigenous citizens. This special scheme would empower the citizens from any covert or overt design of aggression against them.”

In an attempt to allay fears that arms would be easily available under the scheme, Sarma said: “Licenses will be issued only after careful vetting and with full compliance to all legal provisions under the Arms Act, 1959 and the Arms Rules, 2016. It is purely citizen-centric, empowering citizens in remote areas as the first responders in case the police take time to reach out to the area.”

Sarma appealed to the public to make responsible use of this facility and assured strict monitoring, periodic review and legal safeguards to prevent any misuse.

Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly, Debabrata Saikia, questioned the intention behind granting licences to a section of people when both the state and central governments are appealing to militant groups to give up arms. The move reflects the failure of the government in ensuring security, he said. The Nari Nagarik Manch on Thursday submitted a memorandum to the chief minister to withdraw the special scheme.

Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

‘Publish searchable deletion list in 3 days with reasons’: Supreme Court lifts SIR veil 

While soft copies of the lists of deletions and their reasons must be put up on the website of every district election officer as well as Bihar’s chief electoral officer, physical copies of booth-level lists of deletions must be displayed on notice boards at panchayat and block development offices, the court said
Donald Trump
Quote left Quote right

I believe now, he (Putin) is convinced that he's going to make a deal. We're going to find out

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT