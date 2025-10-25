12 injured in bandh violence: Tripura CM blames supporters of ally Tipra Motha for attack

At least 12 persons, including three government officials, were injured in Tripura’s Dhalai district on Thursday during the 24-hour bandh called by the Tripura Civil Society (TCS), with chief minister Manik Saha blaming supporters of Tipra Motha, a constituent of the BJP-led state government, for the incident.

After a visit to the GB Pant Hospital in Agartala on Friday to enquire about the condition of the victims, Saha said that around 12 persons were injured in the attack at Santirbazar under Kamalpur subdivision of Dhalai district on Thursday evening and that those involved in the attack would not be spared.

“We have seen what happened. The entire night I was monitoring the situation… Today, I have come here (hospital) to enquire about the health condition of the victims. This is really unacceptable. The way they (bandh supporters) attacked with sticks, rods, and snatched chains — I don’t understand what kind of protest this is. I have directed Tripura Police to take proper steps and the law will take its own course of action,” Saha said.

Smoke and flames billow from a tyre set on fire in Agartala during the bandh on Thursday. PTI

“… Some of the injured are undergoing treatment at Kamalpur. A huge number of police personnel were deployed. On social media, I have identified who all were involved… Just wait and see what will happen,” he said.

When asked who all were involved, he referred to a Facebook post by him on Thursday night wherein he had stated: “We strongly condemn the violent attack by Tipra Motha supporters on Shri Abhijit Majumdar (BDO, Salema), Engineer Shri Animesh Saha, and residents of Santirbazar, Dhalai district. Such acts of violence are unacceptable. The administration is directed to take swift and strict action against those responsible.” Among the injured was Kamalpur SDPO S. Debbarma.

Tipra Motha is a constituent of the BJP-led state government. The 24-hour TCS bandh, which ended on Friday morning and was spearheaded by Tipra Motha MLA Ranjit Debbarma, had disrupted normal life in the state, including train services. At least ten trains were either cancelled or terminated. The bandh was called seeking strong measures to detect illegal immigrants, set up detention camps, and ensure speedy implementation of the Tiprasa Accord signed last year for the betterment of the state’s indigenous tribal people.

In another Facebook post on Friday, Saha said: “The district magistrate of Dhalai has been instructed to assess the damages caused to the shops vandalised yesterday in Santirbazar under Surma Assembly constituency. The government stands firmly with the victims and will take all necessary steps for their rehabilitation.”

On the other hand, Tipra Motha MLA Ranjit Debbarma also condemned the violence between two groups in which three tribals suffered injuries. He thanked the people for the success of the bandh.

Earlier this month, Debbarma had said that Tipra Motha might walk out of the coalition government if the state administration delayed the implementation of the Tiprasa Accord.